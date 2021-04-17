Digest for domestic stories for week Apr 10 - Apr 16, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: Prohibition of all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled down presence in government offices were some of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government on Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases here.

New Delhi: With the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossing 10 crore, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses in 85 days.

New Delhi: There was no visible forward movement at the latest round of military talks between India and China for disengagement of troops at the remaining friction points of Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh as the Chinese side did not show flexibility in their approach on this issue, people familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.

Sunday New Delhi: The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time after a record high of over 1.5 lakh new infections, threatening to stretch the health infrastructure to the brink, while a massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar: On Sunday when 'Tika Utsav', a special inoculation drive against coronavirus was launched across the country, at least 900 session sites in Odisha remained shut owing to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, triggering a blame game between the ruling BJD and the BJP.

Mumbai: The NIA on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

Monday New Delhi: India on Monday surpassed Brazil to become the second worst hit country from COVID-19 with a record daily spike of 1,68,912 new infections as several states including West Bengal witnessed the biggest surge since the outbreak of the pandemic prompting authorities to impose new curbs.

Story continues

New Delhi: India's drug regulator has granted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country, sources said on Monday.

Haridwar: Amid rising coronavirus cases nationwide, a sea of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas converged at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second shahi snan of the Kumbh Mela on Monday.

Tuesday New Delhi: India has fast-tracked emergency use approval for eligible foreign-produced shots against COVID-19, in a move to expand its basket of vaccines amid the 'highest' surge in the infections in the country and speed up the inoculation drive that got a boost with a third vaccine Sputnik V from Russia getting clearance.

New Delhi: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday flagged China's assertive moves such as coercing neighbours in the region and hampering freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, while asserting that the transatlantic military alliance is a key platform to forge convergence on responding to the security implications of a rising China.

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Wednesday New Delhi: Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the health department.

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with 1,84,372 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday cancelled the CBSE's class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, a decision that will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

Thursday New Delhi: In just a matter of weeks, Delhi has become the worst-hit city in the country in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a situation that some doctors are describing as an 'absolute rampage”.

New Delhi: The country's exports surged by 60.29 per cent to a monthly record high of USD 34.45 billion in March on growth in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and pharmaceuticals, even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cent during the full 2020-21 fiscal to USD 290.63 billion.

New Delhi: India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: As India recorded over two lakh new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, the Centre on Friday unveiled plans to ramp up output of indigenous vaccine Covaxin ten times to reach 10 crore doses by September and accelerate the manufacture of antiviral drug remdesivir, and also called for increasing the production of medical oxygen.

New Delhi: Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha died here Friday morning at the age of 68 in what is believed to be a COVID-19 related death, senior officials said.

London: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed off on the order to extradite fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, the UK Home Office said on Friday. PTI MAH MAH