Difficult season for Chelsea, says Conte

London, Oct 16 (IANS) Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has said the ongoing season will be difficult for the reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions following their 1-2 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea have endured a poor start to the season and are currently fifth in the EPL table with 13 points from eight matches. The defeat away to Crystal Palace was their third in the EPL this season.

"We must not be happy. This season will be very difficult for us. For this reason we have to put 150, 100 per cent won't be enough," the Italian was quoted saying by the Guardian on Sunday.

The 48-year-old also said he has player in his squad with abilities to fight and retain their EPL title.

"I have players with a great will to work and fight. For sure we have to find the strength to overcome this moment. Everyone can see our situation," Conte said.

The former Juventus coach said the current season will be more difficult as unlike last season, the Chelsea players will have to cope with the extra physical and mental burden of competing in domestic tournaments as well as the Champions League.

"I think every season is different. Last season is the past. Now it is another squad, different players and for this reason if we compare last season we didn't play Europa League or Champions League. This season we are facing four competitions and we are having a few problems doing this," Conte said.

