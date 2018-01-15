Different communities visit annual Urs of Nanga Baji Sahib

Every year, thousands of pilgrims and visitors, cutting across barriers of cast, creed and religions, make their way to a tomb located on a hilltop in Broi village of Kalakote constituency. A large mass of people, in buses, some in their own private vehicles and some barefoot, reach the hilltop to commemorate annual Urs of Hazrat Sayed Ghulam Rasool Shah. Popularly known as Nanga Baji Sahib across India, thousands of devotees gather to offer prayers to this great Sufi Saint. Following the footsteps of this great Sufi Saint, his grandson Sayed Muzaffer Hussain Shah Baji invites people from all faiths to his residence to commemorate the Urs. It is believed that the Sufi saint's blessings work as medicines for all the ailments of his devotees. The blessings are served in form of 'Langar', a grand meal for his devotees who come a long way to offer prayers in obeisance of their beloved master. Sitting on a high chair during the Urs celebration of his grandfather, Sufi Saint Sayed Muzaffer Hussain Shah Baji keeps an eye, ensuring harmonious proceedings of this grand Urs. Such gatherings of different religions strengthen the secular fabric of India.