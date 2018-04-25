Differences between India-China should not become disputes: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met her Chinese Counterpart Minister of Defence, General Wei Fenghe in Beijing on Wednesday. During the meeting, she laid emphasis on the importance of India-China relations and said, "We are guided in our relations with China by the consensus reached between our leaders that at a time of global uncertainty the relations could be a factor of stability and we must not let our differences to become disputes." The meeting has taken place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting.