Diesel Generators Banned in Delhi from 15 Oct to Curb Pollution

With the pollution season in Delhi just around the corner, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday, 14 October, banned the use of diesel generators in the national capital from Thursday till further orders.

The use of electricity generator sets of all capacities, run on diesel, petrol or kerosene, has been banned from Thursday, with essential and emergency services, including hospitals and railway services exempted, the DPCC said.

The order was issued under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) against pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that he has written to the Union power minister seeking closure of 11 thermal power stations around the national capital, which contribute majorly to pollution in the city and its neighbouring areas, reported news agency PTI.

"Thermal power stations were a major cause of pollution here. Therefore, Delhi government's power stations were closed down in the past few years. Delhi is the only state where there is no thermal power station... we're trying to curb pollution," Jain was further quoted by ANI as saying.

Every year, the air quality in the national capital drops to worrying levels during the onset of winter. Among the factors held responsible for Delhi's poor air quality are unfavourable weather conditions, stubble burning in neighbouring states, along with pollution from factories and vehicles. The odd-even scheme of vehicle rationing has been implemented in the capital various times to curb the pollution levels.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

