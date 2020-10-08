Diesel Generator Use Banned in Delhi-NCR From October 15, Environment Pollution Authority Writes to Govt

New Delhi, October 8: The use of diesel generations in the national capital region would be banned from October 15. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, in a letter sent to the Delhi government on Thursday, recommended a temporary ban on use of generators powered by diesel to cut down on air pollution. War Room in Delhi to Be Equipped With High-End Technology to Monitor Real-Time Pollution Data.

In the autumn and early winter season, special measures are required to be enacted in the Delhi-NCR region to prevent the air pollution from aggravating. The area across the Indo-Gangetic plain experiences "poor to very severely poor" air quality during this period annually due to stubble burning.

The environmental body, in its letter to the Delhi government, said a slew of measures under the "very poor/ severe category" of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should come into effect from October 15.

The recommendations, apart from ban on diesel generators, include regulation of construction activities and systematically addressing the issue of solid waste disposal.

See Environmental Pollution Authority's Letter to Delhi Govt

Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority for National Capital Region writes to Delhi Govt, directing measures under very poor/ severe category of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from October 15. Use of diesel generators will be banned. pic.twitter.com/7IZuSWCFSX — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020





The Delhi government had, similarly, banned the use of diesel generators last year. The ban was lifted on March 14 this year, nearly after five months. Construction activities were also briefly halted when the air quality had deteriorated to unprecedented levels.

The stubble burning incidents, in the data collated from October 1 to 6 by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi, had significantly increased as compared to previous years. A total of 1,091 cases of crop stubble burning were recorded between the aforementioned dates.