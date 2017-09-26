Diego Maradona to Play Friendly in Kolkata

Argentine legend Diego Maradona will kick off a football conclave on October 3 in the presence of a clutch of current and former stars of the ilk of I.M. Vijayan, Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia.

The day will start with the inaugural session by former Sports Minister Vijay Goel. This will be followed by a special session on 'A career that could have been' by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly discussing and giving us insights on his love for football.

The third session will be on corporate in football -- namely do they find it lucrative by Pawan Munjal, Managing Director Hero Motors; Sanjeev Goenka, Chairman, Sanjeev Goenka Group; and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group.

The day-long event will have session by legends and enthusiasts from the field of football, including Maradona, Jose Ramirez Baretto, Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, former India player Subhash Bhowmick, India coach Stephen Constantine, Baichiung Bhutia, and current India skipper Chhetri.

Manchester United's Treble winner and ATK's English coach Teddy Sheringham, Jamshedpur FC coach Steve Coppell, and former ATK coach Antonio Habas will also be present in sessions.

Indian Super League team owners Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham will also speak in a session titled, 'Is it a love for football or an attempt to keep themselves visible'.

Maradona will play a 'Match for Unity' against Ganguly's team on October 5 during his second visit to the city.