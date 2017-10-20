Diego brace helps Flamengo defeat Bahia

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 20 (IANS) Two second-half goals from former Atletico Madrid midfielder Diego helped Flamengo to a 4-1 victory over Bahia in Brazil's Serie A championship.

Defender Rever gave the hosts the lead by prodding in from close range but the visitors equalized when Steven Mendoza converted a penalty after Hernane Brocador was brought down by Juan on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rever then scored his second with a header before Diego netted twice in two minutes: the first from the penalty spot and the second with a low finish after Everton's through ball.

The result at Estadio Luso lifted Flamengo to sixth place - the last of the Copa Libertadores slots -- while Bahia dropped to 13th.

In Sao Paulo, Palmeiras moved to within nine points of leaders Corinthians following a 2-0 home win over Ponte Preta.

Keno opened the scoring at Allianz Parque before Colombia international striker Miguel Borja came off the bench to net just his fourth goal from 19 matches this campaign.

In other fixtures on Thursday, Atletico Paranaense won 3-2 at Vitoria and Santos drew 1-1 at Sport Recife.

--IANS

sam/bg