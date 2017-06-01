Did Venus Williams just REVEAL the gender of Serena William's baby?

The world came to know about tennis sensation Serena Williams' pregnancy in April, but the former world number was tight-lipped about the gender. However, her sister Venus hinted at the gender of the baby. It's unknown whether it was a slip of tongue or on purpose.

More from IBTimes India: My Sassy Girl episodes 5 and 6 preview: Will Gyeon Woo help Princess Hye Myung?

"She's going to call me her favourite aunt. We all like 'baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha'. We all want the baby to be named after us," Venus told Eurosport. Yes, it's going to be a girl.

Serena found out about her pregnancy just two days ahead of the Australian Open. She won the title in Melbourne. Serena, who has not played after the Australian Open, missed the second grand slam of the year, French Open, but was in the stands to show support to Venus during her match against Kurumi Nara on Wednesday.

Venus won the match 6-3, 6-1.

The sisters are really close. They always have each other's back and have teamed up for doubles' matches in the past as well.

Related Articles