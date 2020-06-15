Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh a Cricketer? No, Tweet is Fake

An altered tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on Sunday, 14 June, is being circulated on social media with an insinuation that Gandhi called Rajput “a cricketer” and didn't know who he was tweeting for.

Karuna Gopal, who introduced herself as the “Member Sub Committee BJP National Manifesto” in her Twitter bio, also shared the tweet taking a dig at Gandhi. The tweet has now been taken down.

The altered image of Gandhi’s tweet is also circulating on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.

