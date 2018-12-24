Did any minority ever became Pakistan's President, asks Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi retorted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's reaction on veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah's comments on intolerance and asked if any minority ever became Pakistan's President. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The minorities in india are safe and have every constitutional rights. Imran Khan should answer how many Fakhruddin Ali were born in Pakistan after Independence, how many Dr Zakir Hussain were born, how many APJ Abdul Kalam Azad, Yusuf Khan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan and several other Khan's were born in Pakistan? Did any minority ever become Pakistan's President?" Addressing an event in Lahore on Saturday, Khan had referred to actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on mob violence in India and said, "We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities. Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens."