I did a lot of prep for 'Baby Driver': Ansel Elgort

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Actor Ansel Elgort says he had to put in a lot of effort, including learning sign language, for his forthcoming film "Baby Driver".

"Baby Driver" is the story of a young and innocent getaway driver, Baby (played by Elgort), who gets caught up with a crime boss (essayed by Kevin Spacey) and his gang of criminals (Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez and Jamie Foxx).

"I actually did a lot of prep for this film. I had to learn how to do American Sign Language for starters

Baby's foster dad is deaf. So that's how he speaks with him - sign language," Elgort said in a statement.

The actor, who has starred in "The Fault in Our Stars" and the "Divergent" series, added: "The actor I'm working with CJ Jones, who's just incredible, is actually deaf. I also learned how to really drive, how to do all the drifting, all the tricks. And then all the choreography."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India's "Baby Driver" is slated to release in India on June 30.

