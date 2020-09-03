What Did The Hackers Post From PM Modi’s Personal Twitter Account This Morning?

On Thursday morning, at 3 am, a somewhat strange request was tweeted by our PM. A series of tweets asking his followers to donate solicit cryptocurrency to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), followed by another tweet saying, “Yes, this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall.”

And thus, the Prime Minister’s Twitter account was hacked.

View photos PM Narendra Modi’s personal account hacked More

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the hacked account was linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website, and it has now been restored.

In an emailed statement to Hindustan Times, Twitter clarified, “We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted. Advice on keeping your account secure can be found here.”

The hackers responsible identified themselves as John Wick.

View photos Tweets posted from PM Modis’s hacked personal account More

Statement of the hackers

In a report, Hindustan Times reached out to the hacking organisation through an email address mentioned in one of the tweets after the hack. The group responded to the email instantly where they said, “There is no other intention to hack this account. Recently fake news of our name saying PayTM mall [was] hacked by us. So we have sent an email to all news publishers in India [that] it’s not us, no one replied, so we decided to post something.”

The hackers did not reveal how they breached into the Twitter account.

But some people suggest that the tweets were built using a tool titled “narendramodi_tweets_apps”.

‘John Wick’ did disclose that the tweets were sent by breaking into the narendramodi.in website, the personal website of PM Narendra Modi, and not through the Twitter account.

The hacker even remarked, “They have to increase the security and invest in people like us.”

A cybersecurity firm Cyble, on 30th August, claimed that a hacker group named ‘John Wick’ was responsible for a possible data breach at Paytm Mall.

After a thorough investigation, Paytm Mall has dismissed such claims.

Previously in July this year, accounts of several prominent public personalities were also sabotaged. Top accounts including that of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk were hijacked through Twitter’s internal systems.

The tweets have since been taken down.

