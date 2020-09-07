Did EC Hire a Social Media Firm That Misused BJP Leaders’ Names?

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

For the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, did the Election Commission engage a social media management company that fraudulently listed BJP Ministers, and even the Prime Minister’s Office, as its clients?

On 1st August 2020, the website of this company TSD Corporation had exhibited pictures of to BJP ministers and leaders, clearly calling them clients. Even former President Pranab Mukherjee and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi were listed as their clients.

There was another page on their website that described "Working closely with the PMO", as their USP or unique selling point.

Did TSD Corporation Misuse Influential Names?

On 6th August, The Quint published an article ‘2019 Elections: How BJP Leaders & EC Shared Social Media Managers’. Right after that these pages described above, vanished from the website of TSD Corporation!

Instead, altered pages appeared in which – firstly, “Working Closely with the PMO” had been changed to “Worked Closely with MyGov”.

Also Read: Poor Checking of EVM-VVPAT in 2019 General Polls: Engineers Reveal

View photos BJP Leaders’ Social Media Manager: Before The Quint’s article was published on 6 August, the unique selling point of TSD Corporation was “Working Closely with PMO”. More

View photos BJP Leaders’ Social Media Manager: After The Quint’s article was published on 6 August, the unique selling point of TSD Corporation changed on their website to “Worked Closely with MyGov”. More

BJP Ministers - Switched From 'Clients' To 'Guests At Events'

Secondly, the heading - ‘Clients - Government’ had been removed from the page which had photographs of BJP Union Ministers. It has been replaced with a line saying - “We have executed Digital events with various govt. departments which featured the following honourable dignitaries as chief guest/spokesperson for the event”.

So, the assertion that these Ministers were their clients, has quietly been removed from their website.

TSD Corporation has also removed the photograph of a Union Minister who sent us a notice after the story was published.

In other words, TSD Corporation was misusing the name of the PMO and of several senior BJP Ministers and leaders, projecting them as their clients, perhaps, to get prestigious and lucrative assignments, including the 2019 assignment with the Election Commission.

View photos BJP Leader’s Social Media Manager: Before The Quint’s article was published on 6 August, senior BJP leaders were presented as ‘Clients-Government’ on TSD Corporation’s website. More

Story continues