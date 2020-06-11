Did China Turn Off Lower Mekong? Why Data Matters For Cooperation

The Mekong is one of the world’s great rivers. At the centre of this system is the flood pulse – a seasonal cycling of water that sees flow in the Mekong swell in response to the monsoon transporting water, nutrients and sediments from the headwaters to the floodplains and delta.

Most years the flood pulse sustains the basin’s high levels of productivity and biodiversity, but during extreme years drought and flood can devastate basin communities.

The failure of the monsoon in 2019 and the drought conditions persisting to the present day have resulted in historic low river levels. The situation is so severe that Vietnam has declared a state of emergency in the Mekong Delta and Thailand has called on the army to support drought relief efforts.

An assessment released in April by Eyes on Earth of water levels measured at Chiang Saen in northern Thailand has attempted to shed light on what is happening in the Chinese Lancang basin (the name of the Mekong in China). Then a commentary by the Stimson Center shortly after claimed the Eyes on Earth study is definitive proof that Chinese water management policy caused the drought.

These bold assertions speak to long-held suspicions regarding China’s growing influence on lower Mekong flows, suspicions fuelled by a lack of transparency surrounding China’s upstream activity. The problem is that the new study is not definitive, and the conclusions go beyond what the evidence suggests.

Nonetheless, the findings and subsequent commentary have been widely distributed and generated significant attention in the media. The reporting has triggered a wave of much-needed public debate on the causes of worsening seasonal water scarcity in the basin.

But there remain questions surrounding the technical analysis itself and the extent to which it supports claims about Chinese water management policy. It raises broader questions related to the use and misuse of data in the river basin and the implications for regional cooperation.

Review of the Eyes on Earth Study

The Eyes on Earth study uses satellite data to provide information on flow in the Lancang River (China’s name for its stretch of the Mekong). The analysis uses microwave imager data to develop a “wetness index”, which estimates the amount of water in the river catchment. Statistical analysis is then used to establish a relationship between the “wetness” of the catchment and monthly water levels at Chiang Saen station.

Concerns regarding the study have been expressed, including by the Mekong River Commission Secretariat (MRCS), academics, as well as by us at AMPERES.

First, a simple regression model may not adequately capture the complex hydrological processes (eg groundwater dynamics) of the Lancang River. Second, the use of water level data alone does not give understanding of the water volumes flowing in the river or water volumes stored and released by the reservoirs.

Third, the study also discusses water level and flow volumes interchangeably, which they should not be. Fourth, monthly water level data is too coarse to reflect hydropower operations occurring over much shorter timescales. Fifth, water flows in the Mekong are highly variable, and the baseline used in the study is too short to allow the reliable identification of a relationship between water levels in the river and wetness in the upstream catchment.

Finally, the study makes almost no reference to peer-reviewed literature on the Mekong system from the past 15-20 years, nor any evidence of the study having undergone a peer-review process – two critical safeguards in the scientific process.

The study by Eyes on Earth does not provide definitive proof of China’s responsibility, but it does represent a novel illustration of the potential for satellite imaging technology to transcend national boundaries and independently reveal hydrological conditions in the basin. Further research is required to develop and realise this potential.

Review of the Stimson Center Reporting

Despite these concerns, the main technical findings of the Eyes on Earth study are, however, consistent with the prevailing scientific understanding. For example, the study concurs that flow at Chiang Saen began to diverge from natural conditions in 2012 when the Nouzhadu dam in China’s Yunnan province started filling. Dr Alan Basist, the main author of the study, also confirmed during a live stream that the low flows in the lower Mekong were largely caused by drought in the lower part of the basin outside China, but these were exacerbated by the control exerted by the Lancang dams.

