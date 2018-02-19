DID 6 contestant Sanket Gaonkar talks about winning the show

After weeks of entertaining the audiences, the 6th season of Dance India Dance came to its end, announcing SanketGaonkar as the winner. Yes, Sanket who grew up in Karnataka’s small town Ankola, won the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Speaking about his victory, an elated Sanket said in a statement, “Dance India Dance has been a great learning experience for me. It’s yet to completely sink in that I have won the show; I am really excited and want to thank Zee TV for giving me this amazing opportunity and platform.” The show was judged by masters MarziPestonji, Mudassar Khan and Mini Pradhan including Mithun Chakraborty as it’s super judge. It was hosted by AmrutaKhanvilkar and SahilKhattar.