Diabetes epidemic in Asia increases risk of premature death among women, middle-aged people

Diabetes epidemic is underway in Asia, which has increased the risk of premature death especially among women and middle-aged people, a study revealed. The research published in JAMA Network Open reported that there is an urgent need to implement diabetes management programmers tailored to the Asian population. "We found that patients with diabetes are at a substantially elevated risk of premature death, and the risk associated with diabetes is much higher than that reported by most previous studies conducted in the United States and Europe," said the study's corresponding author, Wei Zheng. China and India have the highest diabetes burdens in the world.