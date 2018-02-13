Diabetes Care Foundation of India opens free camp for underprivileged patients

Diabetes Care Foundation of India (DCFI), a nonprofit organisation, working extensively on facing the challenge of diabetes, organised a free "diabetes/hypertension related end-organ damage" screening camp for underprivileged high-risk diabetes patients at a government dispensary in New Delhi on 12th February. Chairman of National Small Industries Corporation, Ravindra Nath inaugurated the camp and reiterated the commitments of the foundation run by Dr. Vikas Ahluwalia and said he was willing to help the foundation through CSR initiative. Dr Ahluwalia, who is determined to eradicate diabetes, started off with basic tests and treatments. However, with his sheer passion and commitment towards the cause, especially for the underprivileged, he made deep inroads in the field. DCFI works on different complementary strategies that provide a comprehensive approach to tackling the public health burden of the disease. It is running Diabetes Care Hospitals, Clinics, Dispensaries, Camps, and Insulin Banks for effective screening and treatment Success depends on your backbone, not your wishbone; the popular idiom aptly summarise the life of Dr Ahluwalia who started his organisation with the support of his friends and family and is now helping disadvantaged people across the state. The camp, which will continue till 31st March, will provide a free and easy access to advanced, state-of-the-art life saving diagnostic facilities to the patients.