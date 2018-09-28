Dia Mirza's special moment with Alec Baldwin

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor-environmentalist Dia Mirza says meeting Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin was a special moment.

Dia hosted United Nations (UN)'s "Champions of the Earth" award with Baldwin.

"I have had the honour to host for the second year in a row Champions of the Earth Awards, a truly motivating and inspiring platform that brings together some of the finest human beings on the planet," Dia said in a statement.

"To be able to host this year's awards with Alec Baldwin made the experience all the more special," added the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India.

The awards were presented on September 26 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got the award. He dedicated it to the countrymen and the country's tradition of coexisting with nature.

