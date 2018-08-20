Dhruv Pal Godara to captain new team La Pegasus Polo

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Dhruv Pal Godara will lead the new team, La Pegasus Polo, in the 2018-2019 Indian Polo Season, it was announced on Monday.

The team, owned by Sanjay Jindal, has also appointed Thakur Lokendra Singh Rathore as coach, according to a release.

The team will start practising in Gurugram before the start of the polo season on September 24 in Jaipur.

Team captain Godara has represented India at 4 Polo World Cups and has won all major polo tournaments across the country, including the prestigious IPA Indian Open 10 times and The Northern Indian Polo Championship.

