Dhruv Pal Godara to captain new team La Pegasus Polo

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Dhruv Pal Godara will lead the new team, La Pegasus Polo, in the 2018-2019 Indian Polo Season, it was announced on Monday.

The team, owned by Sanjay Jindal, has also appointed Thakur Lokendra Singh Rathore as coach, according to a release.

The team will start practising in Gurugram before the start of the polo season on September 24 in Jaipur.

Team captain Godara has represented India at 4 Polo World Cups and has won all major polo tournaments across the country, including the prestigious IPA Indian Open 10 times and The Northern Indian Polo Championship.

--IANS

