Dhoni Took A Power Nap After Sri Lankan Crowd Hurled Bottles And Interrupted Play

That's the way, Mahi way.

Indian cricket team is on a winning streak. The tourists who have whitewashed Sri Lanka in three-Test series produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday. With this stunning win, India has now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sensing another meek surrender from the home team, the crowd went berserk as they started throwing water bottles at the end of the 44th over, forcing a 35-minute stoppage. After that particular stand was emptied, the Indian batsmen returned to the ground to score the required eight runs for victory.

Former Srilankan cricketer Russel Arnold took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Jeez... this is sad to see !!! Never seen that before.. very very disappointing!!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 27, 2017





I feel like l just fell in to a deep dark hole... so sad.. Embarrassed !! Apologies to everyone if it means anything at all !! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 27, 2017





Needing only eight runs to win, "Captain Cool" Mahendra Singh Dhoni took some time off to take a nap on the field. While the agitated Sri Lankan fans threw bottles, Dhoni made the maximum use of the situation and recharged himself during the stalled game.





The photo of Dhoni chilling and lying on the ground spread on social media like wildfire and memes were created in no time.

Meanwhile, as for Dhoni, he became the fourth highest run-getter for India in ODI during the course of his innings. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Sourav Ganguly (11,221) and Rahul Dravid (10,768) are now ahead of him on this elite list.

Teams will meet in Colombo on Thursday for the fourth clash.