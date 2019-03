Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been rested for the remaining two ODI matches against Australia, batting coach Sanjay Bangar informed media in Ranchi post the match conference. Rishab Pant will get behind the wickets in Dhoni's absence. Speaking on India losing the third ODI against Australia, Bangar praised the batting of the opposite side while also expressing disappointment over lack of dew on the pitch.