DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments for 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Rate increase of 6.9%, effective January 1, 2021 • Surcharge for Overweight Pieces and Non-Stackable Pallets will be adjusted to INR 7,250 per piece and INR 15,000 per pallet DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2021. The increase in India will be 6.9%, compared to 2020. Further, the surcharge for Overweight Pieces and Non-Stackable Pallets will be adjusted to INR 7,250 per piece and INR 15,000 per pallet. This is to continuously ensure the resilience of its network and constantly maintain high service standards.

“At DHL Express it is our endeavor to deliver unparalleled quality to our customers. This needs us to make significant and continuous investments in infrastructure and technology,” said R.S. Subramanian, Country Manager, DHL Express India. “The annual price adjustment allows us to build our aviation and ground network, improve hubs & facilities and drive digitalization initiatives – all to support the needs of our customers efficiently. Amidst the pandemic situation, we continue to invest to comply with the increasingly complex regulatory and security environment globally. These advances provide our customers with peace of mind while maintaining our market-leading transit times.” Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are updated by national and international authorities on a regular basis in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

DHL – The logistics company for the world DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With around 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

On the Internet: dpdhl.de/press Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL PWR PWR