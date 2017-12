Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday took oath as the MLA from RK Nagar constituency. Dhinakaran took oath of the office inside the state assembly. Votes for the constituency, which felt vacant after former chief minister and AIADMK president J Jayalalithaa's death, were cast on December 21. Counting of the votes was held on December 24.