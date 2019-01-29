DHFL stock tanks 8% on report of Rs 31,000-cr scam

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The scrip of housing finance company DHFL closed over 8 per cent lower on Tuesday as an investigative media report alleged siphoning off of Rs 31,000 crore from the company by its promoters.

Accordingly, the company's scrip at the BSE closed more than 8 per cent or Rs 14.80 lower to Rs 170.05 from its previous close of Rs 184.85.

On an intra-day basis, the scrip had slumped over 12 per cent to touch a low of Rs 164.50 per share.

DHFL was founded in 1984, to provide financial accessibility to lower and middle income customer segments among semi-urban and rural population in India.

--IANS

