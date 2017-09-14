Dhawan released for first three ODIs against Australia

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) India opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to miss the first three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, following his request to be released from the squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Thursday.

"Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team," the BCCI said in a statement.

India will host Australia at Chennai, Kolkata and Indore in the first three ODIs scheduled from September 17 to 24.

