Dhawan to miss rest of Lanka tour to attend to his ailing mother

Colombo, Sep 2 (IANS) Opener Shikhar Dhawan will no longer take part in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka as the southpaw will travel to India on Sunday to be with his ailing mother, the BCCI said in a statement.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that opener Shikhar Dhawan would be leaving for India on Sunday to see his ailing mother," the statement read.

"Dhawan's mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment."

With the five-match ODI series already in their kitty and only two matches to go (including the lone T20 International on Wednesday), the BCCI decided against naming a replacement for Dhawan.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for the fifth ODI and the only T20I, scheduled on September 3rd and 6th respectively in Colombo," the statement said.

The men in blue took an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series after winning the fourth ODI by 168 runs.

--IANS

tri/bg