Amidst hustle bustle of cities, people are looking for places for peace of mind, and Dhauli Shanti Stupa situated on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar is one of the places to offer that. Surrounded by lush green Dhauli Hills, the Stupa attracts Buddhist tourists from across India. Hill region surrounding Dhauli Shanti Stupa is said to have witnessed Kalinga War. Rocks outside Shanti Stupa have edicts of Ashoka engraved on it.