Dhaula Kuan-Manesar cable car project has been cleared, says Nitin Gadkari at India Infracon 2018

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the tender for the Dhaula Kuan (Delhi) to Manesar (Haryana) cable car project has been cleared. Delivering a keynote address at ANI's India Infracon 2018, Gadkari said the estimated cost presently is Rs. 50 crore per kilometer, and will be subsidized to Rs. 35 crore per kilometer, with the implementation of the Centre's Make in India initiative.