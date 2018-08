Jakarta, Aug 27 (IANS) India's Dharun Ayyasamy claimed the silver medal in the men's 400 metres hurdles at the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

Dharun produced a personal best of 48.96 seconds to finish second behind Qatari Abderrahman Samba, who delivered a Games record timing of 47.6s.

