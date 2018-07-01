Dharmendra Pradhan visits Common Service Centre in Bhubaneswar's Palaspalli

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan visited Bhubaneswar's Palaspalli on Sunday. He there reviewed and interacted with Common Service Centres (CSC) women workers who make low-cost sanitary napkins. Common Service Centres (CSC) scheme is one of the mission mode projects under the Digital India Programme. CSCs are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from host of B2C services to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country.