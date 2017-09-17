Dharmendra Pradhan to travel to Turkmenistan to attend 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will today be travelling to Turkmenistan for a day to attend 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The ten-day event, beginning on on September 17, will be held at Ashgabat.

"Travelling to Turkmenistan for a day to attend the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Art Games in Ashgabat," Pradhan tweeted.

He also wished the Indian athletes participating in the event under various categories.

"172 athletes will be representing India in 13 disciplines at this international event. My best wishes to them," he added.

Ashgabat is the first city in the former Soviet Central Asian region, which has won the right to host the Asian Indoor Games.

The opening ceremony will be held at the newly built Olympics stadium in Ashgabat.

All the 45 member-countries of the Olympic Council of Asia will attend this event, apart from the first-timers - 17 Oceania National Olympic Committees. (ANI)