Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is on a five-day visit to India, attended the Indian business community meeting in the national capital on Wednesday. While addressing the event, Pradhan praised the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and suggested Nepal to launch Nepal Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.