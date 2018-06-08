Dharmendra Pradhan reviews construction work of an underpass in Bhubaneswar

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the progress of construction work of an underpass connecting VSS Nagar and Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Jun 08. During his visit he met officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and residents of VSS Nagar. Few months ago, residents of VSS Nagar had demanded speedy construction of subway. The underpass will help people reach Saheed Nagar and central part of city faster.