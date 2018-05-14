Dharmendra Pradhan requests energy business stakeholders to invest in India

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday requested all stakeholders from energy business stream to come and invest in India. "Today India is the number 3 absolute energy consumer, our energy appetite is very high. Our per capita energy consumption is very modest which will increase in the coming years. So we request stakeholders to come and invest in India," said Pradhan. "India is a new and emerging market. Downstream Investment Forum is a very important forum and UAE is a reliable partner of India. I appeal all the stakeholders in this energy business to come and invest in India," added Pradhan.