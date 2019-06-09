Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to Odisha's former CM Nandini Satpathy in Bhubaneswar

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to Odisha's former chief minister Nandini Satpathy on her birth anniversary in Bhubaneswar today. Nandini was the first woman Chief Minister of Odisha and the second woman to become Chief Minister in independent India. Known as the 'Iron Lady of Odisha', she was one of the pioneering female politicians of post-independent India.Dharmendra Pradhan comes from the same constituency. Dharmendra Pradhan said, " Her life is admirable for all of us."