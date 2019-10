Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in 'Run For Unity' in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. 'Run For Unity' is organised by the Centre across the country to mark birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also known as the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Patel united 562 princely states in the country. The country observes his birth anniversary, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.