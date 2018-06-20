Dharmendra Pradhan meets UAE Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met United Arab Emirates Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber on Wednesday. During meeting with oil producing countries, Pradhan stated that India favors reasonable and balanced pricing of crude oil. UAE Minister State Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber will visit India on 25th June, said Minister Pradhan. Pradhan is on his visit to Vienna to attend 7th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) International Seminar.