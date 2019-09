Dharmendra Pradhan meets Russian oil giant Rosneft's CEO in Delhi

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Russian Oil Company Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer, Igor Ivanovich Sechin, on September 17. While speaking on India and Russia partnership Pradhan said, "Four Indian companies are planning to increase investment in Russian oil field Eastern cluster. The framework for this will be ready before PM Modi's visit to Russia. We discussed enhancing crude oil import from current 2-2.5 MMT."