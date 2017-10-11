Dharmendra Pradhan launches IGL smart card for cash-less transactions

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday attended the launch of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) smart card. The smart card is launched for both retail and fleet operators and will allow its customers to refuel CNG at its stations without carrying cash. While addressing the gathering, Pradhan said those who used to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi's digital India concept have received a befitting reply. He added it is one of the many schemes that PM Modi has launched as part of Digital India programme.