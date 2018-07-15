Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with participants of India Skills East 2018 Regional competition

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with participants of India Skills East 2018 Regional competition in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Candidates from various states have participated at the India Skills East 2018 Regional competition. It is organised at Shiksha 'O' Anusandhan University in Bhubaneswar. More than 200 participants across 22 states are competing fiercely in more than 27 diverse skill traits.