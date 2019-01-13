Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates PMKVY skill training centre in Odisha's Khurda

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) skill training centre at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Odisha's Khurda today. The centre will help in fulfilling vision of a New India by skilling the youth and making them self employed and enable them to lead a dignified life. The centre through its unique hub and spoke model will provide training to youths of Odisha in tailoring, data entry operator, plumbing and automobile. He also interacted with the energetic trainees of the PMKVY centre at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.