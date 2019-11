Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi on November 11. Pradhan is on two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During his visit, Pradhan will also meet his UAE counterpart Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.