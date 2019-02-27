Dharmendra Pradhan hands over 100th LoI to CBG entrepreneur under SATAT scheme in Delhi

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan handed over the 100th Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Entrepreneur (producer) under SATAT scheme in Delhi on Wednesday. SATAT is an initiative aimed at providing a Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation as a developmental effort that would benefit both vehicle-users as well as farmers and entrepreneurs. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan hailed the occasion as a breakthrough in realising the vision of a clean and green India as envisaged by the Government of India (GoI). He also reiterated that spreading the gas grid fed by CBG from thousands of such plants across the country would significantly reduce India's import burden and provide an economical and environment-friendly alternative to conventional petroleum fuels.