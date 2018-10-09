Dharmendra Pradhan hails India's changing diplomatic power and recognition of new leadership
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed India's new leadership in view of Indian companies' nominations to purchase Iranian oil. Speaking on the same, the Union Minister said, "Two days ago, two of our companies made nominations to purchase Iranian oil in November. We do not know if we will get waiver (from US sanctions) or not. Isn't it new diplomatic power and recognition of the new leadership of India?"