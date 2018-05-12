Dharmendra Pradhan flags off first consignment of ADNOC crude oil for ISPR

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off first consignment of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) crude oil on Saturday. UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was also present at the occasion. ADNOC is set to supply 2 million barrels of crude oil for Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPR) in Mangalore. This will be the first ship for India's strategic oil reserve. Pradhan is on a three-day visit to UAE from May 12 to 14.