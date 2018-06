Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Dahej Port and boarded India's first cargo import of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia under long term deal on Monday. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister attended the receiving ceremony of GAIL's first cargo under long term contract. GAIL Limited has renegotiated with Russian suppliers for 20-year-deal to import 2.5 tonnes LNG every year.