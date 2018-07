Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Saturday. Rath Yatra commenced today in several parts of India. Score of devotees gathered to get a glimpse of mighty chariot of Lord Jagannath. The festival is celebrated to mark journey of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra from Puri's Jagannath Temple to Gudicha Temple.