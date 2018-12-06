Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to Rajnath Singh to add 'Ho' tribal language to 8th Schedule

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issues of tribal communities, in New Delhi on Thursday. Union Minister Pradhan was accompanied by a delegation of the Ho tribal community. It is an isolationist tribal community residing in areas of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha amongst others. Speaking on his meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "We met with Rajnath Singh on the issue of making the 'ho' language, known to many of the tribes and taught in educational institutions to be considered in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India."