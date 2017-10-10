Dharmendra Pradhan announces cash reward for participants of WorldSkills 2017

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday, announced cash reward for the participants of the WorldSkills 2017 competition in Abu Dhabi. A 28-member team will represent India in 26 trades in the 44th edition of the world's greatest skills competition. Pradhan stated that Gold and Silver medalists will get Rs 10 lakh and 8 lakh, respectively, while Rs 6 lakh has been announced for bronze medalist and Rs 2 lakh for other participants of the competition.